Norway’s aim to purchase new frigates may impact Royal Navy’s own fleet production

Norway’s pledge to purchase five new frigates with anti-submarine helicopters could jeopardise the UK’s order for new vessels with BAE Systems, according to UK broadsheet The Telegraph.

According to the report, selling the warships to Norway would only be possible if the Royal Navy settled for a later delivery of one of its own vessels.

In a “historic boost” for the defence budget of the Norwegian armed forces, the government specifically reinforced its commitment to strengthening its navy, purchasing at least five new frigates with anti-submarine helicopters, five new submarines, up to 10 standardised vessels and 18 smaller vessels.

Related Articles

Norway to massively increase defence budget by 2036

As Norway has announced its intention to buy at least one frigate by 2029, its timeline would only be possible if the UK gave up a hull currently in the early stages of construction at BAE Systems shipyard in Glasgow, the report found.

The Telegraph stated that BAE was believed to be first on the list to supply the new generation of Type 26 frigates to Norway, of which the UK has ordered eight vessels set to be delivered between 2028 and 2035.

Shephard Defence Insight said the Type 26 design and manufacture programme, known as the Global Combat Ship, has been designed to replace the UK’s ageing Type-23 Duke-class anti-submarine frigates.

Also known as the City-class, the vessels have been selected by the Royal Canadian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy for its Hunter-class frigate.

The first Type 26 frigate, HMS Glasgow, began to take shape at BAE System’s yard in Glasgow in April 2019. The vessel is not due to begin sea trials before 2025.

The second ship, HMS Cardiff, began construction in August 2019 and will be followed by a third frigate, HMS Belfast, in 2021.

On 4 April 2023, BAE Systems cut the first steel of the future HMS Birmingham, making the third and fourth frigates likely to be diverted if a deal was to be struck, The Telegraph stated .