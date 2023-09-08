How serious a threat is North Korea's nuclear-armed navy?
The Korean People’s Navy has revealed several new pieces of equipment in recent months, including a modified submarine capable of launching ballistic missiles, a cruise missile-carrying corvette and a nuclear warhead-armed AUV.
The tactical nuclear attack submarine was launched and christened in a ceremony at Sinpho South Shipyard on North Korea’s east coast on 6 September. Originally a Soviet-designed Project 633 Romeo-class diesel-electric boat, it has been heavily modified to carry submarine-launched missiles.
The submarine carries the hull number ‘841’ and the name Hero Kim Kun Ok. As well as a new missile bay segment inserted into the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy seeks help to fix submarine support network problems
The US Navy has released a Request for Information (RFI) to gather information about developing capabilities to support its submarine programmes.
-
DSEI 2023: Orbit unveils multi-purpose terminals for naval SATCOM
Orbit Communications Systems is unveiling its Multi-Purpose Terminals (MPT) for SATCOM communication on uncrewed surface vehicles and small vessels at DSEi, describing them as ‘compact systems that provide uninterrupted connectivity and comply with industry standards’.
-
DSEI 2023: does the Royal Navy's surface combatant recapitalisation go far enough after a decade of neglect?
The UK Royal Navy (RN) operates one of the world’s premier fleets with the ability to deploy high-end warships globally and retains key competencies in carrier aviation, amphibious and undersea warfare that few can boast. It also provides the UK’s nuclear deterrent submarines. Despite this potential, it needs to recover from a decade of neglect to sustain these capabilities.