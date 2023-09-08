How serious a threat is North Korea's nuclear-armed navy?

The Korean People’s Navy has revealed several new pieces of equipment in recent months, including a modified submarine capable of launching ballistic missiles, a cruise missile-carrying corvette and a nuclear warhead-armed AUV.

The tactical nuclear attack submarine was launched and christened in a ceremony at Sinpho South Shipyard on North Korea’s east coast on 6 September. Originally a Soviet-designed Project 633 Romeo-class diesel-electric boat, it has been heavily modified to carry submarine-launched missiles.

The submarine carries the hull number ‘841’ and the name Hero Kim Kun Ok. As well as a new missile bay segment inserted into the