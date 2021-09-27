No progress on UK Bay-class support ship conversion

The UK RN has no timeline for a £50 million ($68.46 million) project to convert a Royal Fleet Auxiliary Bay-class support ship to better support Littoral Strike operations.

Earlier this month at DSEI, the Navy Lookout website cited industry sources who suggested the programme had been paused.

Plans to convert a Bay-class support ship for littoral strike missions were first announced in March in the Defence Command Paper.

Asked about the status of the programme, an RN spokesperson told Shephard: 'As stated in the Integrated Review earlier this year, there is an intent to convert a Bay-class support ship for Littoral Strike …