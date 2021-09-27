No progress on UK Bay-class support ship conversion

Ultra nets contract for lightweight torpedo components
The latest contract modification awards reflects an exercised option to provide several militaries with MK 54 lightweight torpedo array kits.
The UK RN has no timeline for a £50 million ($68.46 million) project to convert a Royal Fleet Auxiliary Bay-class support ship to better support Littoral Strike operations.
Earlier this month at DSEI, the Navy Lookout website cited industry sources who suggested the programme had been paused.
Plans to convert a Bay-class support ship for littoral strike missions were first announced in March in the Defence Command Paper.
Asked about the status of the programme, an RN spokesperson told Shephard: 'As stated in the Integrated Review earlier this year, there is an intent to convert a Bay-class support ship for Littoral Strike …
Rohde and Schwarz have been selected to provide its R&S Kora system for new German F126 frigates.
Germany requires MK 44 Mod 4 Guided Missile Round Pack recertification spares for RAM Block 2.
With its Emergency Medical Ship design, Austal claims to have hit the sweet spot between cost and capability.
The Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge System from Raytheon is already installed on the RN's Daring-class Type 45 destroyers — but the company has broader ambitions.
Cutting steel on the future HMS Venturer marks the official start of the Type 31 build programme.