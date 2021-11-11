Nigeria looks forward to new pair of OPVs

HII struggles to grow despite Alion acquisition
Huntington Ingalls Industries has released its Q3 2021 report, showing limited growth from Q3 2020.
Construction of two new OPV 76 ships for the Nigerian Navy (NN) is to be completed by December 2024, under the terms of a deal with Dearsan Shipyard of Turkey that was signed on 3 November.
Neither party divulged the cost of the deal, although Shephard Defence Insight estimates a unit price of $106 million for the OPV 76 (however, it should be noted that Dearsan disputes this figure).
The OPV 76 design has an overall length of 76.8m with a beam of 11m and a displacement of 1,100t, according to Dearsan. The ship has a flight deck that can house …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Huntington Ingalls Industries has released its Q3 2021 report, showing limited growth from Q3 2020.
Lockheed Martin has contracted Rossel Techsys, based in Bengaluru, to support the delivery of MH-60R helicopters to India.
DASA is testing commercial-off-the-shelf technologies on a supersized uncrewed underwater vessel.
An EW contract marks a first phase of a wider project to enhance the capabilities of UK RN frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers.
The Type 054A/P, of which Pakistan has ordered four from China, will be Islamabad's most sophisticated warship to date.
NAVSEA exercises contract option for further development of active countermeasure against acoustic anti-submarine torpedoes.