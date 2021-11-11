To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Nigeria looks forward to new pair of OPVs

11th November 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Mrityunjoy Mazumdar, Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

Computer-generated image of one of the OPV 76s to be built for Nigeria. (Image: Dearsan Shipyard)

Two offshore patrol vessels for the Nigerian Navy will reportedly feature indigenous systems and technology transfer from Dearsan. The Turkish shipbuilder will hope for better luck in the African market, though, following problems implementing deals in Libya and Sudan.

Construction of two new OPV 76 ships for the Nigerian Navy (NN) is to be completed by December 2024, under the terms of a deal with Dearsan Shipyard of Turkey that was signed on 3 November.

Neither party divulged the cost of the deal, although Shephard Defence Insight estimates a unit price of $106 million for the OPV 76 (however, it should be noted that Dearsan disputes this figure). 

The OPV 76 design has an overall length of 76.8m with a beam of 11m and a displacement of 1,100t, according to Dearsan. The ship has a flight deck that can house …

