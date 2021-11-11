Nigeria looks forward to new pair of OPVs

Construction of two new OPV 76 ships for the Nigerian Navy (NN) is to be completed by December 2024, under the terms of a deal with Dearsan Shipyard of Turkey that was signed on 3 November.

Neither party divulged the cost of the deal, although Shephard Defence Insight estimates a unit price of $106 million for the OPV 76 (however, it should be noted that Dearsan disputes this figure).

The OPV 76 design has an overall length of 76.8m with a beam of 11m and a displacement of 1,100t, according to Dearsan. The ship has a flight deck that can house …