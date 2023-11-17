To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

French Navy gets reach to receive next batch of amphibious landing crafts

17th November 2023 - 03:16 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The first EDA-S, Arbalete, in the floating dock of FS Dixmude for the first time during Exercise Cold Response 2022. (DGA)

There has been slow progress getting the first pair of Engins de Debarquement Amphibie – Standards (EDA-S) amphibious landing craft into service with the French Navy but this has been expected to change.

The second pair of the French Navy's new Standard Amphibious Landing Crafts (EDA-S), numbers 3 and 4 will be due for acceptance shortly with another four EDA-S to follow next year.

A spokesperson for the French Armament General Directorate (DGA) told Shephard: ‘EDA-S 3 and 4 have been carried from Saint-Malo to [French naval base] Toulon at the end of October. Some finishing works are being realised for a delivery to DGA and naval forces.’

French shipbuilder Socarenam, located in Saint-Malo, was awarded a contract in January 2019 for the delivery of 14 EDA-S. The first pair, EDA-S 1 and

