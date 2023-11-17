French Navy gets reach to receive next batch of amphibious landing crafts

The second pair of the French Navy's new Standard Amphibious Landing Crafts (EDA-S), numbers 3 and 4 will be due for acceptance shortly with another four EDA-S to follow next year.

A spokesperson for the French Armament General Directorate (DGA) told Shephard: ‘EDA-S 3 and 4 have been carried from Saint-Malo to [French naval base] Toulon at the end of October. Some finishing works are being realised for a delivery to DGA and naval forces.’

French shipbuilder Socarenam, located in Saint-Malo, was awarded a contract in January 2019 for the delivery of 14 EDA-S. The first pair, EDA-S 1 and