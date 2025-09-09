Newest US Coast Guard cutters go after Chinese vessels sailing in the Arctic
Just after commissioning the cutters Storis (WAGB 21) and Earl Cunningham (WPC 1159), the US Coast Guard (USCG) deployed them to monitor and counter Chinese icebreakers in the Arctic. Since July, five Beijing research vessels have been spotted by the service sailing in and near US waters.
Only last week, the Chinese-flagged ship Ji Di and the Liberia-flagged Chinese asset Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di were caught navigating near Utqiagvik, Alaska. While Ji Di was approximately 265 miles north-west of the coastal city, Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di was nearly 230 miles north.
“Both vessels were operating
