New Zealand navy issues an RfT for RHIBs

27th October 2022 - 02:15 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Royal New Zealand Navy is seeking new RHIBs to swap out its existing fleet. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

The RHIB inventory of New Zealand's navy is set for a complete overhaul beginning next year.

The Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) is hunting for a new fleet of rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIB) to replace current inventories.

The tender document, issued on 21 October, stated that 26 diesel-powered RHIBs (called naval small craft, or NSC, by the RNZN) are being sought.

The navy wishes to consolidate the number of types of NSC in service, and it prefers a commercial off-the-shelf solution.

Tasks expected of the new NSCs are transferring personnel/light stores; boarding operations; supporting inshore patrol; supporting maritime survey and operational dive teams; force protection; and acting as a fast rescue craft and helicopter crash boat.

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media.

Read full bio

