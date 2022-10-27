New Zealand navy issues an RfT for RHIBs
The Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) is hunting for a new fleet of rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIB) to replace current inventories.
The tender document, issued on 21 October, stated that 26 diesel-powered RHIBs (called naval small craft, or NSC, by the RNZN) are being sought.
The navy wishes to consolidate the number of types of NSC in service, and it prefers a commercial off-the-shelf solution.
Tasks expected of the new NSCs are transferring personnel/light stores; boarding operations; supporting inshore patrol; supporting maritime survey and operational dive teams; force protection; and acting as a fast rescue craft and helicopter crash boat.
