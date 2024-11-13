New US Navy batteries are deemed submarine-safe

The US Navy has designed fault-tolerant Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Passive Propagation Resistant (PPR) batteries suitable for use on submarine AUVs, in collaboration with L3Harris.

Lithium-ion batteries have long posed a conundrum for armed forces: in terms of power generation and delivery, they have become a reliable standard. But they have also historically been both a significant fire hazard and a distinct explosion risk. Those risks are exacerbated by the nature of submarines in terms of both pressure and oxygen replenishment, so taking Li-ion batteries into the underwater battlefield has always required extreme care.

The particular risk of Li-ion batteries is in