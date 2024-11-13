To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New US Navy batteries are deemed submarine-safe

13th November 2024 - 13:59 GMT | by Tony Fyler

The Iver4 900 AUV on which the new battery pack was tested. (Picture: L3Harris)

The use of Passive Propagation Technology significantly reduces the risk of Lithium-ion batteries for use in torpedo tube launched AUVs.

The US Navy has designed fault-tolerant Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Passive Propagation Resistant (PPR) batteries suitable for use on submarine AUVs, in collaboration with L3Harris.

Lithium-ion batteries have long posed a conundrum for armed forces: in terms of power generation and delivery, they have become a reliable standard. But they have also historically been both a significant fire hazard and a distinct explosion risk. Those risks are exacerbated by the nature of submarines in terms of both pressure and oxygen replenishment, so taking Li-ion batteries into the underwater battlefield has always required extreme care.

The particular risk of Li-ion batteries is in

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is defence reporter at Shephard.

Read full bio

