New UK Border Force vessels operational by 2018

Two additional coastal patrol vessels (CPV) for the UK Border Force will be operational by 2018 and compliment four similar craft already in service.

Once in service the six CPVs will join the Border Force’s four larger cutters, based on the Damen Stan Patrol 4207 design, and the Protector-class patrol vessel (pictured).

The CPVs are believed to be refurbished vessels acquired from BP and previously working in the oil and gas industry as rescue craft, however the Home Office was unable to confirm these details.

One of the CPVs currently in service, HMC Nimrod, is detailed to have