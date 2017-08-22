To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

New UK Border Force vessels operational by 2018

22nd August 2017 - 14:49 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in London

RSS

Two additional coastal patrol vessels (CPV) for the UK Border Force will be operational by 2018 and compliment four similar craft already in service.

Once in service the six CPVs will join the Border Force’s four larger cutters, based on the Damen Stan Patrol 4207 design, and the Protector-class patrol vessel (pictured).

The CPVs are believed to be refurbished vessels acquired from BP and previously working in the oil and gas industry as rescue craft, however the Home Office was unable to confirm these details.

One of the CPVs currently in service, HMC Nimrod, is detailed to have

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Beth Maundrill

Author

Beth Maundrill

Beth is Deputy Editor - Land at Shephard Media, managing coverage across all formats of …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us