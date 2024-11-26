New Netherlands combat support ship Den Helder starts sea trials

The Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) combat support ship (CSS) Den Helder has begun sea trials.

Departing from the Damen Shipyards in Galati, Romania, the CSS crossed the Danube River before sailing in both the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. The ship was built in Romania to keep costs lower than it would have been had it been constructed in the Netherlands.

At the end of its sea trials, the Den Helder will see the Netherlands for the first time to be equipped with its sensors and weapon systems in Vlissengen. It is scheduled to become operational in Q2 2025.

When it comes into service, the Den Helder will be assigned to support the only other replenishment vessel in the RNLN, Joint Support Ship (JSS) HNLMS Karel Doorman. Both vessels will then be able to supply ammunition, food, fuel and other necessary replenishments to NATO allied vessels.

At almost 200m (656ft) Den Helder will also boost the RNLN’s capabilities in police actions, such as the prevention of drug trafficking, refugee flow control and emergency relief missions.

The vessel will have two replenishment at sea (RAS) stations, as well as a helicopter deck and hangar for flight operations. It is capable of accommodating multiple helicopters and around 20 ISO containers. It will act as a hub of for smaller vessels, such as landing craft, helicopters and UAS, to extend the reach of its operations.

The Dutch Defence Ministry said the capabilities of the new CSS would “directly contribute to the operational readiness of both the Dutch Navy and its NATO partners”.

