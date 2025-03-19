New mine countermeasures vessel enters service in Japan
The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) has commissioned the fourth of its Awaji-class mine countermeasures (MCM) vessels in Yokohama City.
Built as an improved variant of the three-vessel Hirashima-class which entered service with the JMSDF in 2008, 2009 and 2010, the Awaji-class will actually replace the ageing Yaeyama-class minesweepers built in the early 1990s.
Of the six Yaeyama-class vessels that were planned, only three were ever made, and all those have now been retired, leaving a considerable competence gap in the defences of the JMSDF, and prompting the building of the Awaji class.
