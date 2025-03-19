To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New mine countermeasures vessel enters service in Japan

19th March 2025 - 09:38 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio, Tony Fyler

RSS

The JS Nomi at its naming ceremony. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Government of Japan)

The new vessel, JS Nomi, is the fourth countermeasures vessels in the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's Awaji class, and a fifth and sixth have been costed.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) has commissioned the fourth of its Awaji-class mine countermeasures (MCM) vessels in Yokohama City.

Built as an improved variant of the three-vessel Hirashima-class which entered service with the JMSDF in 2008, 2009 and 2010, the Awaji-class will actually replace the ageing Yaeyama-class minesweepers built in the early 1990s.

Of the six Yaeyama-class vessels that were planned, only three were ever made, and all those have now been retired, leaving a considerable competence gap in the defences of the JMSDF, and prompting the building of the Awaji class.

The Awaji class

