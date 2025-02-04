Learning from Japan: how to transform a fleet at speed

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) has had to adapt rapidly in recent years to deal with a rising threat profile in the Indo-Pacific region.

It is not alone in having to respond fast to changing threats and emerging aggressors. The US Navy (USN) for one is currently extending the lifespans of some of its oldest destroyers, while gearing up for a potential future conflict with China – the only superpower in the world with a navy that exceeds the size of its own.

But a speaker at the recent Surface Warships conference in London explained the way the