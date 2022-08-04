New French overseas patrol vessels set for 2023 service entry

France is set to begin renewal of the patrol craft used in its Indo-Pacific overseas territories. Six new-generation overseas patrol vessels (POM) are being built for a total of €250 million ($254 million), and will be based in New Caledonia, Tahiti and Reunion.

The first of class Auguste Bénébig is due to arrive in New Caledonia in January, replacing the last P400 patrol boat still in service, a design which has experienced serious engine problems.

The crew of 30 was formed on 1 April at Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France, where fitting out of the ship continued afloat after its construction in Saint-Malo (Brittany). Sea trials began in