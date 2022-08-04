To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

New French overseas patrol vessels set for 2023 service entry

4th August 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

RSS

Auguste Bénébig will reach its future home port of Nouméa by January 2023. (Photo: Socarenam)

The first of six POM overseas patrol boats for use in France's Pacific territories has commenced sea trials and is due to enter service in Reunion in January 2023.

France is set to begin renewal of the patrol craft used in its Indo-Pacific overseas territories. Six new-generation overseas patrol vessels (POM) are being built for a total of €250 million ($254 million), and will be based in New Caledonia, Tahiti and Reunion.

The first of class Auguste Bénébig is due to arrive in New Caledonia in January, replacing the last P400 patrol boat still in service, a design which has experienced serious engine problems.

The crew of 30 was formed on 1 April at Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France, where fitting out of the ship continued afloat after its construction in Saint-Malo (Brittany). Sea trials began in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Jean-Marc Tanguy

Author

Jean-Marc Tanguy

  

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us