New deals awarded for US submarine electronic warfare systems and the USS Ronald Reagan

US Navy (USN) submarines will receive new AN/BLQ-10 electronic warfare systems under a US$551 million contract awarded to Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems of Syracuse, New York.

The US government awarded the contract for engineering and technical support, as well as production of the system, on both new-construction and in-service submarines.

Should all options in the contract be exercised, the value would increase to $1.3 billion. The work of fitting the new system will be carried out in Syracuse and will be expected to be completed by January 2030.

Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds amounting to $2 million will be obligated so that the minimum guarantee on the contract can be met.

Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin Space in Littleton, Colorado, was awarded an $86.7 million cost-plus-incentive-fee, undefinitised contract action for the procurement and delivery of advanced payload modules.

Work on the fulfilment of that contract will be performed at several locations around the US. Denver, Colorado will take the lion’s share, completing 52% of the work, with Huntsville, Alabama taking the second bite, with 36%.

Sunnyvale in California, Michoud in Louisiana, Stennis in Mississippi, and various other locations will all take less than 10% of the workload.

Raytheon Co. has won a $75,000 modification to its previously awarded contract to exercise options for Standard Missiles 2 and 6 (SM-2/6) engineering and technical support. Work on that contract will be performed at the company’s base in Tucson, Arizona, and will be expected to be completed by March 2028.

General Dynamics NASSCO-Bremerton has been awarded a $74.9 million undefinitised contract for Nimitz-class USS Ronald Reagan Drydocking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA), supporting both repairs and alterations. The DPIA will be used to complete all necessary updates, repairs, maintenance and similar work to ensure that the USS Ronald Reagan is mission-ready.

