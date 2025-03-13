To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • New contract enhances local building commitment of Colombia’s PES frigate programme

13th March 2025 - 09:02 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio, Tony Fyler

RSS

A long-serving Almirante Padilla-class frigate, to be replaced by the PES fleet. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Lt. Ligia Cohen)

Damen Naval has signed a contract with Heinen & Hopman, which will use local Colombian HVAC-R experts to fit out the fleet.

Damen Naval and Heinen & Hopman have signed a purchasing contract for work on the Plataforma Estratégica de Superficie (PES) frigate programme for the Colombian Navy.

The PES programme will replace the existing Almirante Padilla-class vessels, which were due to be decommissioned in 2024 after 40 years of service. The programme will eventually compose of five frigates, with an estimated total programme cost of US$2.2 billion. All five frigates in the PES are expected to be delivered by 2034, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

Damen Navel was awarded the contract to build the PES in 2022, and will

