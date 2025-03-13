New contract enhances local building commitment of Colombia’s PES frigate programme
Damen Naval and Heinen & Hopman have signed a purchasing contract for work on the Plataforma Estratégica de Superficie (PES) frigate programme for the Colombian Navy.
The PES programme will replace the existing Almirante Padilla-class vessels, which were due to be decommissioned in 2024 after 40 years of service. The programme will eventually compose of five frigates, with an estimated total programme cost of US$2.2 billion. All five frigates in the PES are expected to be delivered by 2034, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
Damen Navel was awarded the contract to build the PES in 2022, and will
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
EU SEACURE programme seeks autonomous solutions to evolving underwater threats
The EU and leading defence firms are collaborating on improving autonomous seabed warfare capabilities.
-
Anduril awarded $642 million counter-drone contract with US Marine Corps
The contract will see counter-small uncrewed aerial systems (CsUAS) installed at bases, with the initial contract covering site survey and engineering services as well as some system procurement. Work is expected to be completed over the next ten years.
-
Indra proposes “Internet of Underwater Things” as possible next step in naval warfare
A new concept of underwater warfare could be needed to take naval defence to its next evolution.