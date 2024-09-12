Netherlands ties Naval Group into Walrus submarine replacement
The Netherlands has signed an Industrial Cooperation Agreement (ICA) with Naval Group on the Replacement Netherlands Submarine Capability (RNSC) programme.
The ICA puts Naval Group under contract to deliver four new generation expeditionary submarines which will be based on the Barracuda design.
The Netherlands has judged that this new class of submarines will meet its operational needs as a replacement to the current Walrus class which has been scheduled for replacement for years.
Approval was granted for a new class of diesel-electric attack submarines (SSKs) under the Walrus Replacement Programme (WRES) back in 2018 with deliveries of its replacement expected in
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Airbus and Rohde & Schwarz boost Royal Navy connectivity
A Memorandum of Understanding between the companies is aimed at increasing communications resilience for the fleet.
-
US Navy commissions the last San Antonio-class Flight I vessel
Equipped with the capabilities of the other San Antonio Class ships, the USS Richard M. McCool (LPD 29) incorporated additional lessons learned in its design.
-
Exail selected to enhance navigation capabilities of the French Navy’s OPV
Naval Group has selected the high-tech industrial group to provide its Phins Inertial Navigation Systems and Netans Data Distribution Units to French OPVs.
-
Elbit upgrades Seagull USV with drones and loitering weapon systems
With demand for USVs high, Elbit has added more capabilities to its fully autonomous vessel.
-
Saab to build Singapore’s MRCV composite superstructure as it seeks portfolio expansion
Saab, who has been looking to expand its presence in Singapore, will build the forward superstructure and the radar mast of the Multi Role Combat Vessel with carbon composite material.