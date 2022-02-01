Navantia to undertake Fridtjof Nansen-class configuration audit

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) has awarded Spanish shipbuilder Navantia a €4 million ($4.5 million) contract to undertake a configuration audit of the four Fridtjof Nansen-class frigates that remain in service with the Royal Norwegian Navy.

Under the contract, the Spanish shipbuilder that also built the vessels will conduct an analysis of documentation for changes that have been made to the frigates during their service and update the project database.

The work will allow for future modifications to the Fridtjof Nansen class and will be completed by the end of 2022.

In a press release, the NDMA said it