Navantia to undertake Fridtjof Nansen-class configuration audit

1st February 2022 - 17:15 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Thor Heyerdahl. (Photo: NDMA)

The configuration audit will pave the way for future modifications to the Fridtjof Nansen-class of frigates for the Royal Norwegian Navy.

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) has awarded Spanish shipbuilder Navantia a €4 million ($4.5 million) contract to undertake a configuration audit of the four Fridtjof Nansen-class frigates that remain in service with the Royal Norwegian Navy.

Under the contract, the Spanish shipbuilder that also built the vessels will conduct an analysis of documentation for changes that have been made to the frigates during their service and update the project database.

The work will allow for future modifications to the Fridtjof Nansen class and will be completed by the end of 2022.

In a press release, the NDMA said it

