Navalised Iron Dome completes first interceptions from Sa’ar 6 corvette

Live-fire test of C-Dome from INS Magen. (Photo: Rafael)

The crew of Sa’ar 6 corvette INS Magen led recent C-Dome tests.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the Israeli MoD have conducted a series of live-fire tests of C-Dome – the naval configuration of the storied Iron Dome air defence system.

According to Rafael, the C-Dome system was operated for the first time onboard the Israeli Navy Sa’ar 6 corvette, INS Magen, against multiple threats.

Testing consisted of multiple scenarios simulating threats, including rockets, cruise missiles, and UAVs.

Rafael said the successful live-fire test was an ‘important milestone’ and demonstrated the operational capability of the Israeli Navy to defend strategic assets.

Rafael Naval Warfare Systems Directorate Ran Tavor said the test marked the end of a process to ‘develop and adapt’ the Iron Dome system for naval platforms.

Israel’s Sa’ar 6 class corvette is equipped with an Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) MF-STAR AESA radar and the Barak MX air defence system, along with C-Dome.