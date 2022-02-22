Navalised Iron Dome completes first interceptions from Sa’ar 6 corvette

Textron carries on with UISS support
The USN requires continued input from Textron for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the Israeli MoD have conducted a series of live-fire tests of C-Dome – the naval configuration of the storied Iron Dome air defence system.
According to Rafael, the C-Dome system was operated for the first time onboard the Israeli Navy Sa’ar 6 corvette, INS Magen, against multiple threats.
Testing consisted of multiple scenarios simulating threats, including rockets, cruise missiles, and UAVs.
Rafael said the successful live-fire test was an ‘important milestone’ and demonstrated the operational capability of the Israeli Navy to defend strategic assets.
Rafael Naval Warfare Systems Directorate Ran Tavor said the test marked the end of a process to ‘develop and adapt’ the Iron Dome system for naval platforms.
Israel’s Sa’ar 6 class corvette is equipped with an Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) MF-STAR AESA radar and the Barak MX air defence system, along with C-Dome.
China stands accused of illuminating an Australian military aircraft with a laser, something it has not denied.
Gibbs & Cox will aid the emerging DDG(X) programme ‘well as other emerging ship concepts’, the DoD announced on 17 February.
Sonardyne has launched a wireless initiation capability for naval mine disposal.
Comments from the head of the RN about hypersonic ambitions came shortly before UK officials met with their French counterparts to progress the joint Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon project.
The Hellenic Navy requires a contractor to maintain and sustain the two engines powering an ex-Norwegian patrol boat.