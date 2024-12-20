Naval Warfare Preview 2025: Billion-dollar programmes will advance but unpredictable forces muddy the waters

If popular science-fiction is to be believed, history consists of two factors: fixed points and fluxing forces.

There are things about which we can be relatively certain. And then there are the wild cards, elements which can be changed, and can change the world around them in a heartbeat.

2025 in the naval domain is likely to be a very historic year.

Naval fixed points are large, expensive programmes that have been promised and budgeted for, often years in advance.

And Naval fluxing forces are geopolitical shifts and technological revolutions that can take the domain in unexpected new directions.

Fixed