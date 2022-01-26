Naval Warfare magazine: Ukraine Navy reconstruction, Next-generation destroyers and more

F126 frigates to feature NautIQ integrated platform management system
Next-generation German Navy frigates will feature subsystems from Rolls-Royce Power Systems.
What’s inside this edition:
Comment: AUKUS rocks the boat
From the surprise announcement of AUKUS to Brazil’s steady development of a nuclear-powered submarine, 2021 saw a year of rapid developments as SSNs continue to be some of the most sought-after assets for navies globally.
Features include:
Propelling the next generation
From the USN’s DDG(X) to the RN’s Type 83, navies across the world are recapitalising their destroyer fleets. Shephard looks at the requirements and technologies driving a new generation of surface combatants.
Leagues ahead
As new use cases for USVs open up, demand continues to grow. European nations are leading the charge in developing the next generation of systems and maximising their potential.
A helping hand
When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Ukraine lost a substantial chunk of its naval strength. Since then, the country has steadily looked to rebuild its sea power through many international deals.
It’s cool to pool
Europe has a problem. The lack of available military SATCOM infrastructure greatly inhibits the EU’s operational capabilities. The solution is uniquely European, as member states move towards sharing resources in a unilateral approach.
Mounting tensions
As the threat focus moves from asymmetric to near-peer conflicts, Asia-Pacific has gained renewed attention. Nations in the region are reinforcing old alliances, while unlikely friends are building new ones.
The presence of an elongated sail on concept artwork and the high price tag of the submarines has prompted questions about the capabilities of new boats ordered by Israel from Germany.
Was damage to the corvette Provorny in a December 2021 fire more serious than the Russian Navy and MoD care to admit?
Tests continue under the autonomous mine clearance vessel programme for the Belgian and Dutch navies, with the latest focus being on launch and recovery systems.
The recent arrival of four Flex Fighter vessels in Ghana reflects efforts by the West African nation to augment its offshore security capabilities.
The Indonesian Navy approves the C-Flex combat management system for its newest KCR-60M boats.