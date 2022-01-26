Naval Warfare magazine: Ukraine Navy reconstruction, Next-generation destroyers and more

Comment: AUKUS rocks the boat

From the surprise announcement of AUKUS to Brazil’s steady development of a nuclear-powered submarine, 2021 saw a year of rapid developments as SSNs continue to be some of the most sought-after assets for navies globally.

Propelling the next generation

From the USN’s DDG(X) to the RN’s Type 83, navies across the world are recapitalising their destroyer fleets. Shephard looks at the requirements and technologies driving a new generation of surface combatants.

Leagues ahead

As new use cases for USVs open up, demand continues to grow. European nations are leading the charge in developing the next generation of systems and maximising their potential.

A helping hand

When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Ukraine lost a substantial chunk of its naval strength. Since then, the country has steadily looked to rebuild its sea power through many international deals.

It’s cool to pool

Europe has a problem. The lack of available military SATCOM infrastructure greatly inhibits the EU’s operational capabilities. The solution is uniquely European, as member states move towards sharing resources in a unilateral approach.

Mounting tensions

As the threat focus moves from asymmetric to near-peer conflicts, Asia-Pacific has gained renewed attention. Nations in the region are reinforcing old alliances, while unlikely friends are building new ones.