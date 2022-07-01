Naval Warfare magazine: MCMVs, International interoperability and crewed-uncrewed teaming

What’s inside this edition:

Comment: New (old) kids on the NATO block

While Finland and Sweden have maintained close relations with NATO since its foundation, their decisions to apply for membership will fundamentally change the dynamics of operations and international cooperation in the Baltic Sea.

Features include:

Dull, dirty and dangerous: The 3Ds driving modern minehunting

Described as a ‘3D’ mission – dull, dirty and dangerous – mine clearance is undergoing a revolution, moving away from crewed MCMVs to uncrewed and autonomous systems.

Patchwork alliance: Stitching together NATO’s common practices

The range of equipment and practices found throughout NATO member states poses a significant challenge to naval operations. To ensure strength in diversity, a number of policies have been developed, providing a common framework for cooperation.

From USVs to autonomy: Human-machine teaming in the naval domain

People still remain crucial as navies worldwide are looking to invest in surface and subsurface uncrewed systems. Without effective teaming, uncrewed vessels are unlikely to be the force multipliers decision-makers hope them to be.

Non-traditional weapons: Defence at the speed of light

As the threats on the future battlefield become more advanced, armed forces are looking to laser-based technology. With near-instant flight time and less demand on storage space for ammunition, these weapons are well equipped to deal with the growing prevalence of hypersonic and swarming technology.

Strait talk: Taiwan caught between a rock and hard place

While routine Chinese threats of reintegrating its so-called rogue province are not new, against the backdrop of the invasion of Ukraine, this rhetoric is amplified. How could Taiwan defend against a neighbour which has more resources in every way?

Bonus content coming soon.

Read the edition here.