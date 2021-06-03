Naval Group, MBDA and Thales submit offer for the modernisation of Hellenic Navy

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
A French team, consisting of Naval Group, MBDA and Thales, have submitted an offer for the modernisation of the Hellenic Navy’s surface fleet.
The offer is designed to ensure Greece has the best capabilities, in the shortest time frame, with optimised costs. It includes four FDI HN frigates, three of which would be built in Greece and the first would enter service by 2025.
Other aspects of the proposal include the modernisation of MEKO 200HN frigates and a role for the Greek defence industry.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the FDI frigates are under construction following the medium-sized frigate programme for the French Navy.
The vessels will include cutting-edge weapons and sensor systems, such as a Leonardo 76mm main gun and Thales’ Sea Fire radar. There is space for two ECUME rigid hull inflatable boats, an NH90 helicopter and for an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
The MEKO 200 is a multi-role frigate, first procured by Greece in 1989. In September 2020, the Greek Prime Minister announced the intent to upgrade four MEKO 200HN frigates.
The upgrade is to include the integration of new radar systems, a new communications system and an improved self-protection system. They carry a Sikorsky S-70B Aegean Hawk helicopter.
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.