Naval Group, MBDA and Thales submit offer for the modernisation of Hellenic Navy

The FDI HN is a compendium of the best technologies from the European defence industries Thales, MBDA and Naval Group. (Photo: Naval Group)

Naval Group, MBDA and Thales have submitted an offer for the modernisation of the surface fleet of the Hellenic Navy.

The offer is designed to ensure Greece has the best capabilities, in the shortest time frame, with optimised costs. It includes four FDI HN frigates, three of which would be built in Greece and the first would enter service by 2025.

Other aspects of the proposal include the modernisation of MEKO 200HN frigates and a role for the Greek defence industry.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the FDI frigates are under construction following the medium-sized frigate programme for the French Navy.

The vessels will include cutting-edge weapons and sensor systems, such as a Leonardo 76mm main gun and Thales’ Sea Fire radar. There is space for two ECUME rigid hull inflatable boats, an NH90 helicopter and for an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The MEKO 200 is a multi-role frigate, first procured by Greece in 1989. In September 2020, the Greek Prime Minister announced the intent to upgrade four MEKO 200HN frigates.

The upgrade is to include the integration of new radar systems, a new communications system and an improved self-protection system. They carry a Sikorsky S-70B Aegean Hawk helicopter.