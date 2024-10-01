Dutch government and Naval Group sign for four Barracuda submarines
Naval Group is to deliver four Barracuda-class conventionally powered submarines for the Royal Netherlands Navy under a programme to replace the navy’s Walrus-class submarines following signatures on a new agreement.
Details of the changes to the platform from the French version, including the design having six torpedo tubes and a reduction in the diameter of the hull from 8.8m to 8.2m, have also been revealed to Shephard.
The signatures for the Delivery Agreement for the Replacement Netherlands Submarine Capability (RNSC) programme marks the launching of the Orka-class programme which also aims at strengthening the Netherlands’ strategic autonomy.
