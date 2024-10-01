To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dutch government and Naval Group sign for four Barracuda submarines

1st October 2024 - 17:06 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio, Damian Kemp in Dublin and Cherbourg

The Barracuda has been based on the French Navy’s Suffren class of which two boats have so far been delivered. (Photo: Naval Group)

The Barracuda is a conventionally-powered submarine design based on the Suffren-class nuclear-powered attack submarine. The four Dutch submarines will be named Orka, Zwaardvis, Barracuda and Tijgerhaai.

Naval Group is to deliver four Barracuda-class conventionally powered submarines for the Royal Netherlands Navy under a programme to replace the navy’s Walrus-class submarines following signatures on a new agreement.

Details of the changes to the platform from the French version, including the design having six torpedo tubes and a reduction in the diameter of the hull from 8.8m to 8.2m, have also been revealed to Shephard.

The signatures for the Delivery Agreement for the Replacement Netherlands Submarine Capability (RNSC) programme marks the launching of the Orka-class programme which also aims at strengthening the Netherlands’ strategic autonomy.

