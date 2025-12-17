NATO tests use of “undetectable, jam-proof” laser communication in maritime scenarios
NATO member states recently conducted trials in naval environments with a laser-based communication capability. Supplied by the Lithuanian start-up Astrolight, the Polaris ship-to-ship terminal is an “invisible, undetectable, jam-proof” C3 data link, according to the manufacturer.
Selected for the second phase of the alliance’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) for 2024/25, the system was tested in Portugal as part of a NATO effort to better prepare equipment for deployment in contested and congested scenarios.
Speaking to Shephard, Astrolight CEO Laurynas Mačiulis explained that Polaris provides a “less detectable, stealthier” way to communicate, enabling vessels to “securely
