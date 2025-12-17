To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • NATO tests use of “undetectable, jam-proof” laser communication in maritime scenarios

NATO tests use of “undetectable, jam-proof” laser communication in maritime scenarios

17th December 2025 - 08:55 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

Astrolight Polaris was installed in the Portuguese Navy’s Dom Francisco de Almeida frigate. (Photo: Portuguese Navy)

As part of its effort to better prepare its capabilities for operations in contested and congested scenarios, NATO evaluated a Lithuanian ship-to-ship terminal designed to not be susceptible to enemy interference.

NATO member states recently conducted trials in naval environments with a laser-based communication capability. Supplied by the Lithuanian start-up Astrolight, the Polaris ship-to-ship terminal is an “invisible, undetectable, jam-proof” C3 data link, according to the manufacturer.

Selected for the second phase of the alliance’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) for 2024/25, the system was tested in Portugal as part of a NATO effort to better prepare equipment for deployment in contested and congested scenarios.

Speaking to Shephard, Astrolight CEO Laurynas Mačiulis explained that Polaris provides a “less detectable, stealthier” way to communicate, enabling vessels to “securely

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us