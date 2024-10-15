NATO allies gather in Scotland for major naval exercises

Naval vessels from several NATO allied nations have arrived in Scotland for Exercise Strike Warrior, a large-scale exercise running from 14–27 October.

The exercise, which includes a naval presence from Portugal, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands alongside a substantial UK Royal Navy contingent, is a test of NATO forces’ interoperability and smooth working as a single overall unit.

The UK Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Prince of Wales and including frigates, Royal Fleet Auxiliary tankers, helicopters, F-35B Lightning jets and an Astute-class submarine, is in attendance, and is using the exercise as training ahead of Carrier Strike Group deployment in 2025, the first such deployment in four years which will see the Group sent around the world.

Related Articles

Oman-led naval exercise with France, UK, US concludes

Each major vessel in the exercise will be testing out particular capabilities. While HMS Prince of Wales acts as naval command vessel, at least for the UK contingent, HMS Portland, a Type 23 frigate, will work on its skills as a submarine hunter, HMS Dauntless, a Type 45 destroyer, will focus on air defence (a role it recently played in the Red Sea), and each of the Carrier Strike Group vessels will work alongside vessels from Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 to collaborate and share manoeuvres at combat speed, to ensure their crews can work effectively together in the event of real-world necessity.

Commodore James Blackmore, commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group, said the exercise was important because it would validate both groups as a “Very High Readiness” force, which will mean they can be ready to command a fleet with just a few days’ notice.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Duke Class (Type 23)

Daring Class (Type 45)