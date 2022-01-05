Myanmar springs a surprise with second submarine

Germany orders Mini-DRFD sets
Extra Mini-DRFD M3.0 sets are destined for German Naval Special Forces Command.
In a largely unexpected development, the Myanmar Navy commissioned its second submarine – a Chinese-origin Type 035 Ming class – as UMS Minye Kyaw Htin on its 74th Navy Day event on 24 December 2021.
Thailand-based Burmese media outlet The Irrawaddy reported that a secret deal was struck with the Chinese for the Ming boat’s supply. It came after a deal had been reached with India and Russia for transfer of the Indian Navy’s Project 877 EKM Kilo-class submarine INS Sindhuvir in 2019, and which was commissioned as UMS Minye Thein Kathu in December 2020.
As with …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Extra Mini-DRFD M3.0 sets are destined for German Naval Special Forces Command.
Four new tankers for the Turkish Naval Forces will each have a range of 500nmi and a top speed of 15kt.
Advanced autonomy solutions from HII and Sea Machines support mission planning and collaboration between uncrewed systems.
Japan is exploring the possibility of equipping its submarines with cruise missiles that can be launched from underwater — but it has never done this before.
The Philippines' acquisition of two corvettes will probably be the last big-ticket military procurement for Duterte's administration.
Japan and the UAE will benefit from the latest SeaSparrow contract for Raytheon.