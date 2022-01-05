Myanmar springs a surprise with second submarine

Newly commissioned Myanmar Navy vessels include two 18m riverine assault boats in the foreground, the submarine UMS Minye Kyaw Htin behind , the OPV UMS Inwa and, barely visible, four 20m riverine patrol boats. (Photo: C-in-C Defence Services, Myanmar)

The Myanmar Navy commissioned eight new vessels, including a second-hand submarine, in late December.

In a largely unexpected development, the Myanmar Navy commissioned its second submarine – a Chinese-origin Type 035 Ming class – as UMS Minye Kyaw Htin on its 74th Navy Day event on 24 December 2021. Thailand-based Burmese media outlet The Irrawaddy reported that a secret deal was struck with the Chinese for the Ming boat’s supply. It came after a deal had been reached with India and Russia for transfer of the Indian Navy’s Project 877 EKM Kilo-class submarine INS Sindhuvir in 2019, and which was commissioned as UMS Minye Thein Kathu in December 2020. As with …