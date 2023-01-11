Myanmar navy commissions five new vessels, continues modernization efforts on annual navy day celebration

Myanmar’s navy continued the tradition of commissioning new platforms during its annual navy day celebrations, which last year occurred on 24 December, the force’s 75th anniversary.

Unlike similar events in 2020 and 2021 that saw the commissioning of submarines amongst other platforms, the 2022 event was a relatively low-key affair that saw the Myanmar Navy add five vessels.

These included two domestically built, Israeli-designed Super Dvora Mk 3 fast attack craft with hull pennants ‘275’ and ‘276’. These are the fifth and sixth Super Dvoras to enter service there.

Additionally, there were two new 23m landing craft utility and a