Myanmar navy commissions five new vessels, continues modernization efforts on annual navy day celebration
Myanmar’s navy continued the tradition of commissioning new platforms during its annual navy day celebrations, which last year occurred on 24 December, the force’s 75th anniversary.
Unlike similar events in 2020 and 2021 that saw the commissioning of submarines amongst other platforms, the 2022 event was a relatively low-key affair that saw the Myanmar Navy add five vessels.
These included two domestically built, Israeli-designed Super Dvora Mk 3 fast attack craft with hull pennants ‘275’ and ‘276’. These are the fifth and sixth Super Dvoras to enter service there.
Additionally, there were two new 23m landing craft utility and a
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Thai submarine faces indeterminate delay due to engine woes
An 'oversight' by the Chinese shipbuilder has thrown Thailand's submarine procurement into chaos.
-
The five most significant naval stories of 2022
In 2022, several key developments emerged in the naval domain from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to progress on major equipment projects.
-
Chilean Navy and ASMAR launch new icebreaker
Designed by the Canadian company VARD Marine and built by the national shipyard Asmar, the Almirante Viel vessel will cover a paramount role by supporting Chile’s bases in Antarctic.
-
Italy inks amendment to procure third future submarine
Through the U212 NFS programme, Italy is reinvigorating its indigenous production capabilities.