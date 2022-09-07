MSPO 2022: Composite OSU-35K maritime air defence system to equip Kormoran II, Miecznik vessels
PIT-Radwar and Mechanical Works Tarnów (ZMT) presented during MSPO 2022 a new configuration of the OSU-35K naval air defence system, which has been designed to equip the Kormoran II-class mine countermeasure vessels and will also be installed on the three future Miecznik frigates for the Polish Navy.
The design of the OSU-35K makes wide use of pre-impregnated carbon-epoxy composites for the entire structure of the turret.
OSU-35K has its own fire-control system (FCS) with TV and IR cameras, a laser rangefinder with 30MHz measurement frequency, a video tracker and interrogation system. The EO head has a stabilisation system developed
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Sri Lanka’s second ex-USCG cutter sails for home
Sri Lanka's second Hamilton-class cutter from the US will arrive home in about two months' time, whilst an Indian shipbuilder is constructing a dry dock for the SLN.
-
Wisdom of Solomons? Shifting power dynamics in the Indo-Pacific
While Pacific island nations may be small, including maritime zones, they constitute 15% of the world’s surface, and crucially they carry weight in international institutions such as the UN. Considering these factors, the Solomon Islands’ growing relationship with China is geopolitically significant.