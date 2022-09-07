MSPO 2022: Composite OSU-35K maritime air defence system to equip Kormoran II, Miecznik vessels

PIT-Radwar and Mechanical Works Tarnów (ZMT) presented during MSPO 2022 a new configuration of the OSU-35K naval air defence system, which has been designed to equip the Kormoran II-class mine countermeasure vessels and will also be installed on the three future Miecznik frigates for the Polish Navy.

The design of the OSU-35K makes wide use of pre-impregnated carbon-epoxy composites for the entire structure of the turret.

OSU-35K has its own fire-control system (FCS) with TV and IR cameras, a laser rangefinder with 30MHz measurement frequency, a video tracker and interrogation system. The EO head has a stabilisation system developed