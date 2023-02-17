To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Modular motherships 'the way to go' for future Danish frigates

17th February 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

HDMS Thetis transits the Baltic Sea during BALTOPS in 2019. (Photo: US DoD)

As Denmark looks to replace its Thetis-class ocean patrol frigates, Copenhagen will need a platform that can conduct ASW and contribute to air surveillance across the strategic GIUK gap.

It is widely expected that Denmark's upcoming summer defence agreement will include plans to replace the Thetis-class ships which entered service in the early 1990s.

In a statement, a Danish MoD spokesperson told Shephard it was not in a position to comment further on the possibility of a replacement for the vessels being confirmed this year 'due to the sensitive nature of the upcoming political negotiations of a new defence agreement'.

The spokesperson added: 'Considerations regarding replacement of Thetis-class ships would have to take NATO requirements as well as national needs into account.'

Former Danish Navy head and managing

