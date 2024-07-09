To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Military threats force through Australian frigate procurement

9th July 2024 - 14:59 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

First steel for the frigate HMAS Hunter was cut at Osborne Naval Shipyard in Adelaide on 21 June. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Construction may have been started by BAE Systems on the first Hunter-class frigate but scepticism surrounds the general-purpose frigate programme due to delays and planning issues.

Australia has been forced into a kneejerk procurement of up to 11 general-purpose frigates to more rapidly counter intensifying military threats, primarily from China.

Last month, construction of the country’s new Hunter-class frigate started, with first steel cut in a ceremony taking place on 21 June at Osborne Naval Shipyard, Adelaide. The previous day, a production contract for the initial trio of frigates was signed.

Coming six years after BAE Systems Australia was selected for the Sea 5000 Future Frigate project, the shipbuilder noted that the steel cut on the new Hunter-class frigate formed part of the 8,200t frigate’s under-structure

