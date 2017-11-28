Mexican Navy sees latest patrol vessel commissioned into service

The Mexican Navy commissioned into its fleet the second of its updated Oaxaca-class patrol vessels on 23 November, in a ceremony attended by the President of the Republic.

The past 12 months service has seen the navy's fleet expand considerably with new patrol vessels being brought online and comes during a period of significant investment in critical infrastructure and shipbuilding capability.

At the navy shipyard in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, a Mexican flag was hoisted on the ARM Hidalgo, officially bringing the vessel into service. The Oaxaca-class typically conduct a range of surveillance patrols inside Mexico’s EEZ, carry