MDL performs same-day launches of a destroyer and frigate

Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai launched two surface combatants on 17 May that will eventually join the Indian Navy (IN) – one was a Visakhapatnam-class destroyer and the other a Nilgiri-class frigate.

The future INS Surat is the fourth Project 15B destroyer, while INS Udaygiri is the third Project 17A frigate. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the dual-launch ceremony.

The Indian MoD stated that the 7,300t Visakhapatnam-class destroyers ‘herald a significant makeover’ compared to preceding Project 15A Kolkata-class destroyers.

Surat was built in blocks, with the 163m-long hull constructed at two different locations before being