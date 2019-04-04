To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MDA to design CSC’s EW suite

4th April 2019 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Maxar Technologies' MDA has signed a CAD$4 million contract with Lockheed Martin Canada for the initial phase of design work for the Canadian Surface Combatant's (CSC's) EW system.

Lockheed Martin Canada was selected as the winning bidder for the CSC programme by Irving Shipbuilding, the programme’s prime contractor. Irving Shipbuilding will build 15 ships at its Halifax shipyard. The design work will become the basis for the manufacture, integration, installation and commissioning of the EW equipment on the fleet.

MDA is working with other companies including BAE Systems, CAE, Lockheed Martin Canada, L3 Technologies and Ultra Electronics to provide the Royal Canadian Navy with the advanced and modern warship design.

