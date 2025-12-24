Maritime defence in the Mediterranean faces challenges from vulnerable land power

The importance of resilience in civilian, military and critical infrastructure frameworks during times of increasing uncertainty was a key topic that came up at the SHADE MED conference held in November by EUNAVFOR MED Irini — the EU’s military operation in the Central Mediterranean — and NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM). The theme of the event, which is in its 14th year, was “The Mediterranean Space: A Pillar of Global Security.”

The prominence of this topic was hardly surprising: resilience has shaped the war in Ukraine, and every defence forum in recent years now anchors itself to the concept.

In the Mediterranean, that resilience translates