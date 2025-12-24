To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Maritime defence in the Mediterranean faces challenges from vulnerable land power

Maritime defence in the Mediterranean faces challenges from vulnerable land power

24th December 2025 - 11:46 GMT | by Alix Valenti in London, UK

RSS

The French Navy’s Aquitaine-class frigate Provence was the first to receive the experimental DHE architecture two years ago. (Photo: US Navy)

As an indispensable energy crossroads, the Mediterranean is at serious risk from grey zone disruption. As navies increasingly employ AI data centres, what happens when cutting-edge defence technologies rely on the very infrastructure most susceptible to hybrid tactics?

The importance of resilience in civilian, military and critical infrastructure frameworks during times of increasing uncertainty was a key topic that came up at the SHADE MED conference held in November by EUNAVFOR MED Irini — the EU’s military operation in the Central Mediterranean — and NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM). The theme of the event, which is in its 14th year, was “The Mediterranean Space: A Pillar of Global Security.”

The prominence of this topic was hardly surprising: resilience has shaped the war in Ukraine, and every defence forum in recent years now anchors itself to the concept.

In the Mediterranean, that resilience translates

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Alix Valenti

Author

Alix Valenti

Dr Alix Valenti is an international freelance defence journalist. Her main focus is on naval …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us