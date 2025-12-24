Maritime defence in the Mediterranean faces challenges from vulnerable land power
The importance of resilience in civilian, military and critical infrastructure frameworks during times of increasing uncertainty was a key topic that came up at the SHADE MED conference held in November by EUNAVFOR MED Irini — the EU’s military operation in the Central Mediterranean — and NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM). The theme of the event, which is in its 14th year, was “The Mediterranean Space: A Pillar of Global Security.”
The prominence of this topic was hardly surprising: resilience has shaped the war in Ukraine, and every defence forum in recent years now anchors itself to the concept.
In the Mediterranean, that resilience translates
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy to conduct an experimentation campaign with emerging tech in 2026 and 2027
The Technology Operational Experimentation Events will inform future requirements as the US Navy looks for innovative solutions across three key operational domains.
-
US Navy to acquire micro-uncrewed underwater vehicles for ISR and coastal data collection
The Naval Supply Systems Command is seeking authorised resellers of JaiaBot uncrewed underwater vehicles and multivehicle pods. The platforms will support undergraduate education at the US Naval Academy.
-
US Navy advances with the Harpoon Service Life Extension Programme
The US Navy plans to improve Harpoon’s anti-ship and land attack capabilities by equipping the missiles with sensors and technologies required for succeeding in future battlespace.