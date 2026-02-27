To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Ireland releases maritime strategy as it looks to new naval bases and stronger partnerships

Ireland releases maritime strategy as it looks to new naval bases and stronger partnerships

27th February 2026 - 12:35 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Dublin, Ireland

RSS

Troops on a JEF exercise; Ireland is looking to participate in the organisation’s activities. (Photo: British Army/Crown Copyright)

Ireland has a maritime area ten times the size of its land mass but has a limited naval capacity and faces an ongoing threat to critical underwater infrastructure. A new strategy is looking to address the challenge.

Ireland will investigate the possibility of new naval bases on the country’s east and west coasts and look for closer international naval cooperation to defend critical infrastructure. The efforts were outlined in the Irish Department of Defence’s (DoD) National Maritime Security Strategy 2026–2030 released on 25 February.

A key objective of the strategy is to strengthen regional partnerships, increase international cooperation and “support international and EU efforts to counter Russian Shadow Fleet, including additional sanctions and participation in relevant operational initiatives”.

Major procurements outlined, which were already known, include commencing delivery of a military radar programme before mid-2026 and achieving

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us