Marinette Marine to provide training systems for Constellation class

NAVSEA orders more Aegis components
The USN has ordered additional Mk 82 and Mk 200 systems for the Aegis Weapon System.
Fincantieri Marinette Marine has obtained a $9.03 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to supply bridge and central control station equipment training stations in support of the design and construction of the Constellation-class guided-missile frigate.
Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin, and is expected to be completed by October 2025.
The USN in April 2020 selected Marinette Marine to build up to ten guided-missile frigates under the FFG(X) programme. The new Constellation-class ships will replace the out-of-service Oliver Hazard Perry class.
NAVSEA also recently released an RfI in search of a variable-depth sonar for the Constellation class.
The USN has awarded another Mk 6 guidance system-related contract to the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory.
The future Constellation-class frigate requires a variable-depth sonar to locate submarines, UUVs and other subsurface threats.
Indonesia seems set to turn its affections for South Korean submarines to French ones.
Representatives from Babcock have met Greek defence officials, as several options remain on the table for the Hellenic Navy's corvette requirement.
Little is known about a new type of submarine spotted in China, but it is likely destined for the PLA Navy.