Marinette Marine to provide training systems for Constellation class

Rendering of a Constellation-class frigate. (Image: Fincantieri Marinette Marine)

Fincantieri Marinette Marine will provide bridge and central control station equipment training stations for future USN guided-missile frigates.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine has obtained a $9.03 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to supply bridge and central control station equipment training stations in support of the design and construction of the Constellation-class guided-missile frigate.

Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin, and is expected to be completed by October 2025.

The USN in April 2020 selected Marinette Marine to build up to ten guided-missile frigates under the FFG(X) programme. The new Constellation-class ships will replace the out-of-service Oliver Hazard Perry class.

NAVSEA also recently released an RfI in search of a variable-depth sonar for the Constellation class.