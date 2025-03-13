Malaysia’s Maharaja Lela frigates to fit SEA’s Torpedo Launcher System

SEA has signed a contract extension with Lumut Naval Shipyard (LUNAS) to supply its fixed triple configuration Torpedo Launcher System (TLS) to the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

The agreement will see the five Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) of the Maharaja Lela class equipped with the TLS, which is expected to significantly enhance their defensive capabilities in Malaysia’s littoral waters.

The Maharaja Lela class is based on Naval Group’s Gowind 2500 corvette design, but the vessels will be larger, with a higher stealth capability. It is following on from the Leiku-class frigates, after the second batch of those vessels was cancelled.

Malaysian frigate completes detailed design work long after deadline

There have been significant delays getting the design for the first of the frigates ready, and that first ship is now not due to be commissioned until 2026, 12 years after it was initially proposed.

The vessels are also running significantly over budget in their construction – so much so that the contract to build the fleet has been trimmed back from an initial requirement of six vessels to the five that will ultimately now make it to sea.

The weapon-agnostic TLS is being added to enhance the Maharaja Lela class’s anti-submarine warfare capability.

Chris Bennett, head of TLS at SEA, said: “By enhancing Malaysia’s maritime defence capabilities and supporting the development of its domestic defence industry, we continue to strengthen our presence in the Asia-Pacific region and build strategic partnerships to meet the demands of modern navies.”

Captain Rosnizam Che Puteh, director of the LCS Project at LUNAS, added that the TLS would “significantly enhance the defensive and operational capabilities of the Maharaja Lela-class LCS”.

