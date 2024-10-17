Malaysian frigate completes detailed design work long after deadline

The Royal Malaysian Navy and Lumut Naval Shipyard have finally completed the detailed design work on the RMN’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) frigate, just as the first vessel in the LCS fleet is being fitted out for its sea trials.

The landmark occasion would ordinarily be a straightforward part of the process of moving from design to practical sailing, but in the case of the LCS frigates they are both significantly beyond their delivery deadline of October 2023, and over their budget to the tune of MYR1.4 billion (US$340 million).

The vessels, based on French shipbuilder Naval Group’s Gowind 2500