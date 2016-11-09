Malaysia selects Chinese warships

Malaysia surprised many by its 5 November announcement that it will buy four Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) for the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) from China.

Cost was touted as a major factor in the decision to buy from China, but it also reflects geopolitical realities with under-fire Prime Minister Najib Razak boasting of a ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’ between the two countries.

This is the largest defence acquisition between the two countries, with previous sales limited to the FN-6 man-portable air defence system.

Malaysian Defence Minister Hishamuddin Hussein confirmed that the initial LMS68 order will entail a pair of ships constructed