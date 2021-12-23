Malaysia receives final LMS to complete the set

The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) took receipt of the fourth and final example of its Keris-class Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) on 18 December.

This coastal patrol vessel, christened Rencong (with pennant number ‘114’), was named and delivered in a ceremony at the Wuchang shipyard in Wuhan, where all four LMS were built.

This 68m-long vessel is likely to be commissioned sometime in January 2022, after it sails back to Malaysia.

Construction of this fourth vessel commenced on 18 September 2019, and it was launched on 16 December 2020. The final two LMS vessels were originally to be constructed in …