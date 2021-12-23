Malaysia receives final LMS to complete the set

Year of highs and lows for RN CSG 21
The UK RN returned to aircraft carrier operations in 2021 with an ambitious deployment.
The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) took receipt of the fourth and final example of its Keris-class Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) on 18 December.
This coastal patrol vessel, christened Rencong (with pennant number ‘114’), was named and delivered in a ceremony at the Wuchang shipyard in Wuhan, where all four LMS were built.
This 68m-long vessel is likely to be commissioned sometime in January 2022, after it sails back to Malaysia.
Construction of this fourth vessel commenced on 18 September 2019, and it was launched on 16 December 2020. The final two LMS vessels were originally to be constructed in …
Taiwan's navy has received its final minelayers and a rescue/salvage ship is under construction, although the development of new frigates is experiencing delays.
The latest MoU continues a trend for Ukraine to work with several international shipbuilders on boosting its naval capabilities.
According to STADT Group founder and CEO Hallvard Slettevoll, the invitation and acceptance into the European Patrol Corvette consortium recognised the company’s experience in maritime electric propulsion.
US State Department approves potential $1.32 billion deal for electromagnetic aircraft launch system and aircraft arresting gear to be sold to France — Congress will now decide.
The keel was laid for the first French Navy FDI frigate on 16 December; at the same time, the PSIM sensor mast was powered up.