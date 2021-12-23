To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Malaysia receives final LMS to complete the set

23rd December 2021 - 13:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The final LMS vessel to join Malaysia’s navy is KD Rencong, pictured here in Wuhan. (RMN)

Malaysia has now received all four Keris-class vessels from China.

The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) took receipt of the fourth and final example of its Keris-class Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) on 18 December.

This coastal patrol vessel, christened Rencong (with pennant number ‘114’), was named and delivered in a ceremony at the Wuchang shipyard in Wuhan, where all four LMS were built.

This 68m-long vessel is likely to be commissioned sometime in January 2022, after it sails back to Malaysia.

Construction of this fourth vessel commenced on 18 September 2019, and it was launched on 16 December 2020.  The final two LMS vessels were originally to be constructed in …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users