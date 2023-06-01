Malaysia reboots plans for troubled LCS programme

The Malaysian government and Boustead Naval Shipyard (BNS) signed a sixth supplemental contract for the troubled Maharaja Lela Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) programme on 26 May, during LIMA 2023.

This new agreement allows work to recommence on the ships, though the programme is now reduced to five ships from the planned six.

Both the MoD and Boustead Heavy Industry Corporation (BHIC) issued releases with no contract details. However, the former stated the LCS programme would be overseen by a Project Monitoring Committee jointly chaired by Treasury and MoD secretary generals, along with scheduled reports and presentations to Cabinet.

In a