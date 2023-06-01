Malaysia reboots plans for troubled LCS programme
The Malaysian government and Boustead Naval Shipyard (BNS) signed a sixth supplemental contract for the troubled Maharaja Lela Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) programme on 26 May, during LIMA 2023.
This new agreement allows work to recommence on the ships, though the programme is now reduced to five ships from the planned six.
Both the MoD and Boustead Heavy Industry Corporation (BHIC) issued releases with no contract details. However, the former stated the LCS programme would be overseen by a Project Monitoring Committee jointly chaired by Treasury and MoD secretary generals, along with scheduled reports and presentations to Cabinet.
In a
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Italian Parliament greenlights third U212NFS submarine
Italy's Parliament has approved the construction of the third boat under Rome's U212NFS (Near Future Submarine) programme.
-
US Navy orders ninth John Lewis-class fleet oiler from General Dynamics NASSCO
General Dynamics NASSCO received a $736 million modification from the USN to the existing T-AO contract to build a ninth ship (T-AO 213) under the John Lewis-class fleet oiler programme.
-
Future Naval Strike Missile to have land and sea attack capabilities
A joint Norwegian-German project to develop a Future Naval Strike Missile (FNSM) will produce a weapon with both sea and land strike capabilities, Shephard understands.