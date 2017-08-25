To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Malaysia launches first LCS

25th August 2017 - 00:01 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia’s first Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), Maharaja Lela, was launched in a formal ceremony on 24 August at the Boustead Naval Shipyard facility in Lumut. 

Maharaja Lela is scheduled for April 2019 delivery to the Royal Malaysian Navy following sea and firing trials, with all six ships scheduled to be delivered by 2023. The second LCS, yet to be named, had its keel laid in February.

The ship is named after a 19th century Malay chieftain who fought British colonial rule, and the remaining ships will also be named after historical figures.

Based on the Naval Group Gowind design, the

