Malaysia launches first LCS
Malaysia’s first Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), Maharaja Lela, was launched in a formal ceremony on 24 August at the Boustead Naval Shipyard facility in Lumut.
Maharaja Lela is scheduled for April 2019 delivery to the Royal Malaysian Navy following sea and firing trials, with all six ships scheduled to be delivered by 2023. The second LCS, yet to be named, had its keel laid in February.
The ship is named after a 19th century Malay chieftain who fought British colonial rule, and the remaining ships will also be named after historical figures.
Based on the Naval Group Gowind design, the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Helsing unveils new AI-enabled uncrewed underwater glider
The glider, named SG-1 Fathom, has been designed to be scalable and affordable, and can be deployed for up to three months at a time, according to Helsing.
-
Euroatlas brings Greyshark AUV to Asia for its maiden visit
Euroatlas displayed its Greyshark autonomous underwater vehicle outside Europe for the first time, highlighting variant specifications and development progress at IMDEX 2025.
-
Metal Shark starts production on HSMUSVs as US shipyard targets further Caribbean orders
The US shipyard’s new High Speed Maneuverable Unmanned Surface Vessel (HSMUSV) will have a range of more than 500 nautical miles.