M3SR joins the Italian Coast Guard

Rohde & Schwarz equips new Italian Coast Guard patrol boat with external communications systems.

The CP420 patrol boat Natale De Grazia, launched by Intermarine in December 2020 for the Italian Coast Guard, will enter service with Soveron-family secure communications equipment from Rohde & Schwarz (R&S).

The German company announced on 14 June that its R&S M3SR Series4100 HF radios enable the coast guard to patrol large areas ‘and will allow the ship's crew to effectively exchange information with the shore and other vessels, as well as joint forces and governmental authorities’.

R&S added: ‘The HF radios from Rohde & Schwarz also provide a security architecture that allows secure voice communications, i.e. third parties will not be able to intercept the information exchange.’

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the R&S M3SR Series4100 radio family also supports IP-based split-site operation and a broadband system is available.