LPDs and MCMVs ahoy! India launches RfIs

LHD Trieste sea trials commence
Italian-shipbuilder Fincantieri has begun sea trials of Italy's Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) Trieste, the bulk of which should be concluded by the end of this year.
The Indian Navy (IN) issued an RfI on 24 August for four LPDs, resurrecting an earlier failed effort to acquire large amphibious assault ships. Another RfI was issued 11 days earlier in a desperate measure to plug a mine warfare capability gap.
Not unexpectedly, the LPD tender, which is more akin to an LHD, specifies that the quartet of ships must be built within India, although collaboration with a foreign partner is permissible. The first LPD is to be delivered within five years of contract signing, and ships will be handed over at yearly intervals after that.
The IN had ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Italian-shipbuilder Fincantieri has begun sea trials of Italy's Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) Trieste, the bulk of which should be concluded by the end of this year.
ASFAT's design concept envisages an extensive armament and sensor package that could be fitted to OPVs to enhance their capabilities in a conflict scenario,
New features are designed to offer military functionality at a lower cost than traditional naval systems.
The project will see Germany’s F124 air defence frigates equipped with new radar capabilities and the installation of a land-based system.
As part of Large Scale Exercise 21, on 15 August, US joint forces launched multiple missiles and torpedoes from air, land and sea at a decommissioned Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided missile frigate.
The Dearsan-designed Deniz Han is the first ship to be equipped with Aselsan's Gökdeniz CIWS, a navalised version of the Korkut tracked SP anti-aircraft gun.