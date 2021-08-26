To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Naval Warfare

LPDs and MCMVs ahoy! India launches RfIs

26th August 2021 - 04:17 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

In terms of large amphibious warfare ships, the Indian Navy only has the 12,000t INS Jalashwa (the former USS Trenton) in service. (PIB)

Once thought to be further down the priority list, the Indian Navy is once again relaunching efforts for LPDs and MCMVs.

The Indian Navy (IN) issued an RfI on 24 August for four LPDs, resurrecting an earlier failed effort to acquire large amphibious assault ships. Another RfI was issued 11 days earlier in a desperate measure to plug a mine warfare capability gap.

Not unexpectedly, the LPD tender, which is more akin to an LHD, specifies that the quartet of ships must be built within India, although collaboration with a foreign partner is permissible. The first LPD is to be delivered within five years of contract signing, and ships will be handed over at yearly intervals after that.

The IN had ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users