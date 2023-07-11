Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 MSE missile successfully communicated with Aegis radar
Lockheed Martin has successfully integrated its Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor with the AN/SPY-1 radar, a key component in the Aegis naval weapon system.
According to the company, the missile successfully communicated with the radar, a project which involved modifying the PAC-3 MSE radio frequency data link to communicate with the SPY-1. Lockheed Martin was required to convert PAC-3 MSE’s existing dual-band datalink to a tri-band datalink to communicate at S-band.
The effort was funded internally by the company and Tom Copeman, VP, naval systems, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said the test was a major step forward and 'the PAC-3 MSE/Aegis integration delivers a hardened defence to maritime fleets on an affordable, rapid timeline’.
Related Articles
Patriot missile integration into Mk41 VLS boosts Aegis air defence capabilities
The company states that the PAC-3 MSE programme is ramping up to 550 MSEs a year, with plans to continue growing using a substantially expanded facility opened in Camden, Arkansas in 2022.
Shephard Defence Insight lists the missile as in- service with 13 countries with more than 1,700 ordered by the US and hundreds by Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and the UAE. More than 4,260 have been ordered in total and almost 1,500 delivered.
More from Naval Warfare
-
French nuclear sub Perle returns to action after fire damage
Following sea trials, Rubis-class nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) Perle has been delivered back to the French Navy following extensive repair works after a catastrophic fire in 2020.
-
Russia Cancels Project 20386 Stealth Corvette Programme
Russia has reportedly cancelled its Project 20386 stealth corvette programme, with no further ships of the class to be laid down. The lead ship will reportedly enter service in a modified form.
-
BAE Systems to design next-gen SeaSparrow missile launch system
BAE Systems has been awarded a $37 million contract to develop the Next Generation Evolved SeaSparrow Missile Launch System (NGELS), providing the USN and allied countries with an enhanced ship self-defence capability.
-
Amidst a numbers crisis, India to refit an ageing Type 209 submarine
With no apparent progress in place for obtaining new batches of submarines, India is resorting to upgrading its older boats.
-
UK faces £100 million bill for frigate refit
The cost of keeping the frigate fleet going poses a challenge for UK RN.
-
UPDATED: Damen and Thales to deliver ASW frigates for Belgium and Netherlands
Damen and Thales have signed contracts to design, build, and deliver four new anti-submarine warfare (ASW) frigates for Belgium and the Netherlands.