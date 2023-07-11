To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 MSE missile successfully communicated with Aegis radar

11th July 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The test was described as a major step forward to fully integrate PAC-3 MSE into the Aegis Weapon System. (Photo:: Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 MSE interceptor has successfully communicated with the AN/SPY-1 radar, a significant step towards integrating the missile into the Aegis Weapon System for enhanced maritime defence capabilities.

Lockheed Martin has successfully integrated its Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor with the AN/SPY-1 radar, a key component in the Aegis naval weapon system.

According to the company, the missile successfully communicated with the radar, a project which involved modifying the PAC-3 MSE radio frequency data link to communicate with the SPY-1. Lockheed Martin was required to convert PAC-3 MSE’s existing dual-band datalink to a tri-band datalink to communicate at S-band.

The effort was funded internally by the company and Tom Copeman, VP, naval systems, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said the test was a major step forward and 'the PAC-3 MSE/Aegis integration delivers a hardened defence to maritime fleets on an affordable, rapid timeline’.

The company states that the PAC-3 MSE programme is ramping up to 550 MSEs a year, with plans to continue growing using a substantially expanded facility opened in Camden, Arkansas in 2022.

Shephard Defence Insight lists the missile as in- service with 13 countries with more than 1,700 ordered by the US and hundreds by Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and the UAE. More than 4,260 have been ordered in total and almost 1,500 delivered.

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

