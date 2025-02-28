Lockheed Martin wins three new DoD naval contracts including on Littoral Combat Ships

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has announced that three new contracts totalling more than US$140 million for various naval projects have been awarded to Lockheed Martin.

The first contract, worth almost $100 million, covers design and development studies, technology demonstrations and engineering services for rapid technology development.

That development work will modify the Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile, Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, Joint Air-to-Ground Missile, and Hellfire baseline weapon systems.

The contract will also licence Lockheed to provide services for integration of the listed weapons systems into tactical aircraft platforms for the US Navy (USN).

The work will be undertaken in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by February 2030.

Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. of Fort Worth, Texas has been awarded a $28 million modification to a previously awarded contract that will enable the company to add programme management support for special tooling/special test equipment in support of F-35 production aircraft.

The contract modification will also cover aircraft modifications and flight test instrumentation in support of the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, USN, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-DoD participants.

The work on that contract will be based in Fort Worth, Texas, with a completion date in December 2028.

The new award is in addition to the $12 billion contract won by Lockheed in January for F-35 production and TR-3 upgrades.

Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems in Moorestown, New Jersey was awarded a $13 million modification to previously awarded contract to exercise options for combat system ship integration and testing on Littoral Combat Ships and uncrewed surface vessels.

Work on that contract will be split, with Moorestown performing 32% of its requirements, Seattle, Washington an equal 32%, Pascagoula, Mississippi 8%, Jacksonville, Florida and San Diego, California 7% apiece, and other locations taking smaller pieces of the pie.

The Littoral Combat Ship work is expected to be completed by February 2026.

