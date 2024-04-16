SEA to trial sonar software for UK Royal Navy
Anti-submarine warfare (ASW) company SEA will demonstrate a software application which determines optimum deployment depth of an active sonar projector and receiving array, depending on its underwater environment, as part of the UK MoD’s Spearhead ASW programme.
UK-based SEA will contribute additional concepts to the Spearhead programme, working with prime contractor Thales Underwater Systems, to provide the UK Royal Navy with ways to exploit both existing and enhanced systems in underwater warfare scenarios. Trials will be expected to take place later this year.
In 2023, as part of Spearhead, UK multi-static sonar capability was tested by Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond and Merlin Mk2 helicopters in waters off England’s southern coast, alongside industry partners Dstl, Thales, QinetiQ, BAE Systems and Ultra.
In 2022, once again under Spearhead, the RN ordered its first uncrewed submarine as part of an effort to develop a new concept for underwater operations. The XLAUV, bought under Project Cetus, will monitor adversaries, listen for ships and submarines, and keep tabs on critical national infrastructure on the seabed such as cables and pipelines.
Royal Navy to receive DragonFire laser system
The UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) made the decision to accelerate the laser programme from the demonstrational stage to an operational laser weapon.
Royal Navy’s new Dreadnought SSBNs to be equipped with OSI’s ECPINS
The contracts between OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) and BAE Systems Submarines will encompass continued support for the Astute-class nuclear-powered submarines (SSN) and the future Dreadnought-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBN).
Frigate or corvette? The new surface combatant expanding Sweden’s strategic horizons
With the new Luleå-class vessel, the Royal Swedish Navy (RSwN) will have a class of modern capital ship that could provide a wide range of naval capabilities that it has not had before, contributing to the shaping of Sweden’s role in NATO and allowing it to perform new missions.