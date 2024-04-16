SEA to trial sonar software for UK Royal Navy

Anti-submarine warfare (ASW) company SEA will demonstrate a software application which determines optimum deployment depth of an active sonar projector and receiving array, depending on its underwater environment, as part of the UK MoD’s Spearhead ASW programme.

UK-based SEA will contribute additional concepts to the Spearhead programme, working with prime contractor Thales Underwater Systems, to provide the UK Royal Navy with ways to exploit both existing and enhanced systems in underwater warfare scenarios. Trials will be expected to take place later this year.

In 2023, as part of Spearhead, UK multi-static sonar capability was tested by Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond and Merlin Mk2 helicopters in waters off England’s southern coast, alongside industry partners Dstl, Thales, QinetiQ, BAE Systems and Ultra.

In 2022, once again under Spearhead, the RN ordered its first uncrewed submarine as part of an effort to develop a new concept for underwater operations. The XLAUV, bought under Project Cetus, will monitor adversaries, listen for ships and submarines, and keep tabs on critical national infrastructure on the seabed such as cables and pipelines.