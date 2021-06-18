Lockheed Martin receives contract for Trident missile system

Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company, the Navy's Trident missile prime contractor, developed and produced the missile and support equipment. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract to provide support and production services for the Trident missile system.

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, has been awarded a contract to provide support and production services for the Trident SSI Increment 8 by the UK and the US governments.

The contract has a value of over $191 million and an expected completion date of 28 February 2028.

Lockheed Martin is responsible to provide strategic weapon system Trident SSI Increment 8 production of inertial navigation systems and associated inertial spares for the Ohio and Columbia ballistic missile submarine shallow water submersible platforms.

Work will be performed at sites across the US including Ohio, California, New York and Virginia.

The Trident II D5 is the latest generation of the USN’s submarine-launched fleet ballistic missiles. First deployed in 1990, the Trident II D5 missile is currently onboard the US Ohio-class and UK RN Vanguard-class submarines.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the UGM-133 Trident II, or Trident-D5, is a submarine-launched ballistic missile designed to launch nuclear payloads.