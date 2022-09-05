Lockheed Martin gains more Aegis Weapon System capability build work for US Navy
Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has obtained another contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command for ship integration and testing of the Aegis Weapon System (AWS), including upgraded features in the Advanced Capability Build (ACB) 16.
Work on the latest $17.6 million modification is due for completion by May 2023, according to a 2 September statement from the DoD.
Lockheed Martin is conducting AWS ship integration and test efforts for new-build Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers and the company is also conducting integrated combat system modifications and upgrades for all current ships with all AWS baselines up to and including ACB 16.
