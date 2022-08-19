Lockheed Martin delivers HELIOS laser to the US Navy
HELIOS is the first tactical laser weapon system to be integrated into existing USN ships, giving the service a directed energy weapon capability.
The laser weapon offers another tool in the box for the layered defence of ships, offering a magazine limited only by the amount of electrical power a vessel can generate.
Lockheed Martin Advanced Product Solution VP Rick Cordaro said: ‘HELIOS enhances the overall combat system effectiveness of the ship to deter future threats and provide additional protection for Sailors, and we understand we must provide scalable solutions customized to the Navy’s priorities.
‘HELIOS represents a solid foundation for incremental delivery of robust and powerful laser weapon system capabilities.’
A HELIOS system is planned to be installed onboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Preble this year.
More from Naval Warfare
-
VSE to extend support work for Egyptian Navy vessels
VSE Corporation will support Egyptian Navy MRO plans.
-
UK issues new maritime security strategy with focus on illegal fishing, seabed mapping and cybersecurity
The UK government has issued a new five-year cross-department maritime security strategy to enhance the country's technology, innovation and cyber security capabilities.
-
Greensea Systems and Seebyte partner to advance Maritime Expeditionary Standoff Response Vehicle
Competitors Greensea Systems and Seebyte have announced an ongoing collaboration in ROV autonomy.