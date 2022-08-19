Lockheed Martin delivers HELIOS laser to the US Navy

HELIOS is the first tactical laser weapon system to be integrated into existing USN ships, giving the service a directed energy weapon capability.

The laser weapon offers another tool in the box for the layered defence of ships, offering a magazine limited only by the amount of electrical power a vessel can generate.

Lockheed Martin Advanced Product Solution VP Rick Cordaro said: ‘HELIOS enhances the overall combat system effectiveness of the ship to deter future threats and provide additional protection for Sailors, and we understand we must provide scalable solutions customized to the Navy’s priorities.

‘HELIOS represents a solid foundation for incremental delivery of robust and powerful laser weapon system capabilities.’

A HELIOS system is planned to be installed onboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Preble this year.